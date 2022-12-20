Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,086 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 687.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,086 shares during the period. Generac makes up approximately 1.0% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Generac by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Generac by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after purchasing an additional 211,470 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.10.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $91.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.90 and a 1 year high of $360.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

