Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,525 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 2.9% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 140,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.49. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.33 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

