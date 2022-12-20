Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 90.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.1 %

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.36. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

