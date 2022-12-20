Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,265 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Bancshares accounts for about 3.8% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $15,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PB opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $80.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.44.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.