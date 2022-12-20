Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 165,666 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,666 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,514,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,149,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,107,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,659,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,674,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.12.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.