Patten Group Inc. Sells 456 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $93,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $547,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.
iShares MBS ETF Price Performance
iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.97. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $107.65.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
