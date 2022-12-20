Patten Group Inc. Acquires 1,784 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.3% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,285,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,952,000 after buying an additional 435,828 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $19,044,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,084,000 after buying an additional 227,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 80.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,413,000 after buying an additional 188,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,955,000 after purchasing an additional 140,411 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.86 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

