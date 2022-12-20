Patten Group Inc. Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
NYSE:LMT opened at $481.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $469.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $333.42 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Citigroup began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
