Patten Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after buying an additional 15,041,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after buying an additional 8,547,343 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after buying an additional 3,656,422 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after buying an additional 1,714,842 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after buying an additional 1,404,468 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.50.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.