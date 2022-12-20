Patten Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $99.39 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Cowen lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.