Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 51,379 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,003,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,379 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 3.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $37,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 138.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

