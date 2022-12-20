Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Position Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,481,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.92% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCO. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60.

