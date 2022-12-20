Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,468 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,414,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,302,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 189.1% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 32,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 323.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 336,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 256,971 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $97.81 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

