Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.51% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $48,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,010 shares during the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $248,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,815,000 after acquiring an additional 855,247 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,794,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,280,000 after acquiring an additional 60,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,501,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.30 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $62.41.

