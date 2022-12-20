Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Purchased by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,527 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,606,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,107,000 after acquiring an additional 121,437 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,575,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,457 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,925,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,727,000 after purchasing an additional 75,634 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,714,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after purchasing an additional 75,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,498,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after buying an additional 308,507 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.47.

