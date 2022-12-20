Brookstone Capital Management Invests $49.83 Million in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,787,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,832,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares comprises about 1.2% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned 8.64% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,991,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares by 498.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $910,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares by 204.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDN opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $18.32.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.