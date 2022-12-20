Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 50,385 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,885,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,385 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 2.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $37,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 63,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 42,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.