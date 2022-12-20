ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Position Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) by 2,083.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899,339 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 makes up about 1.0% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $44,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPXU. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

SPXU opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

