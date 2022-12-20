SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,223,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,485 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $64,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15.

