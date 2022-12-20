Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Acquired by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 39,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60.

