SMI Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

SMI Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 0.3% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,921,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 643,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $30.49.

