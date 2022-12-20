iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Reduced by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,098 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 4.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,512,000 after buying an additional 293,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after acquiring an additional 492,549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,469,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,980,000 after acquiring an additional 143,952 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $142.82 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.84.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.