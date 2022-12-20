Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ecolab by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Shares of ECL opened at $141.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $237.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.47.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.91%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

