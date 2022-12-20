SMI Advisory Services LLC Has $547,000 Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 473.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $30.01.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

