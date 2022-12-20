SMI Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SMI Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

