iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,914,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,171 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 2.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $125,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 71,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

