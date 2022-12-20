Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $240,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 183.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after acquiring an additional 824,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after acquiring an additional 713,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.79.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $203.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $260.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.81.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.