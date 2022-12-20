SMI Advisory Services LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. First Trust Natural Gas ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 398,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 191,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 456,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 104,128 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FCG opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $31.07.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.