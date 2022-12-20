SMI Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,824 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solitude Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 103,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 69,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 603,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21.

