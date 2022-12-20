ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 665.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 26,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.91.

Shares of OKE opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

