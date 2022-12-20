General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $73.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GIS. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $87.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.07.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.