Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Kellogg stock opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average is $72.28. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 602,800 shares of company stock valued at $43,044,712. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Kellogg by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 88.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Kellogg by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

