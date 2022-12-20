DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

DD opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.78. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

