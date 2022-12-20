Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 3,639 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,118,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,709,000 after purchasing an additional 82,719 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.3 %

ED opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.