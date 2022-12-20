Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $204.82 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.01. The company has a market cap of $385.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

