CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Trimmed by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after buying an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,620,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Vertical Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered CSX to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

