Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Stryker by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Stryker by 13.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Stryker by 117.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

Stryker Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $239.03 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The company has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

