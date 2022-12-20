SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,526,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,002,000 after acquiring an additional 79,090 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,112,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,253,000 after acquiring an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,314,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,904,000 after acquiring an additional 88,733 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,559,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,556,000 after acquiring an additional 89,415 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.6 %

AWK opened at $151.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.66 and its 200-day moving average is $146.75. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

