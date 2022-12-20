SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Makes New $63,000 Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aflac Price Performance

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AFL opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.34.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

