SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,008 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,500 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,623,000 after acquiring an additional 88,508 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,326,000 after acquiring an additional 410,384 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,554,000 after acquiring an additional 134,369 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

