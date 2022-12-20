Fragasso Group Inc. Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ALB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.33.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $233.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.59 and its 200-day moving average is $257.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

