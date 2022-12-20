Cooper Financial Group Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.20. The company has a market capitalization of $271.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

