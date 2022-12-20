Cooper Financial Group Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 130.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,041 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 41,785 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,642,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 186,961 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $43,139,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $265.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.96 and a 200-day moving average of $256.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.