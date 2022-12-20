Cooper Financial Group Has $497,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $120,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 25.3% in the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $119.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.20. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.