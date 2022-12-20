Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $313,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.19. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

