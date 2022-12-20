CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 282 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Ameren were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ameren by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,076,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,516,000 after purchasing an additional 394,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,088,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,012,000 after purchasing an additional 198,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 72.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,383,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,792,000 after buying an additional 226,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $87.30 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.64.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

