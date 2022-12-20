Range Financial Group LLC Purchases 120 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,092,000 after buying an additional 105,155 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,694,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,973,000 after buying an additional 149,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after buying an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

GLD stock opened at $166.32 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.00.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

