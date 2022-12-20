3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,933 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $2,907,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 121,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM opened at $122.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.19. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $181.78.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

