The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 334.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $165,646,000 after acquiring an additional 425,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $676,992,000 after acquiring an additional 408,299 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $317.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.45. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $417.84. The company has a market capitalization of $324.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.44.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

