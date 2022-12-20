Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $216,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 201.3% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 243.0% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 194.0% during the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.91.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $149.87 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.82 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

